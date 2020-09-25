Canadiens sign defenseman Jeff Petry to 4-year extension

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

MONTREAL (AP)The Montreal Canadiens on Friday signed defenseman Jeff Petry to a four-year extension at an average of $6.25 million a year.

The 32-year-old Petry had 40 points (11 goals, 29 assists) in 71 games last season. Petry was Montreal’s hits leader and led all Canadiens defensemen in takeaways. He added two game-winning goals and an assist in 10 playoff games.

Petry, who is from Ann Arbor, Michigan, and played at Michigan State, has spent 11 seasons with the Canadiens and the Edmonton Oilers.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51