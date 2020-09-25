Canadiens sign defenseman Jeff Petry to 4-year extension

MONTREAL (AP)The Montreal Canadiens on Friday signed defenseman Jeff Petry to a four-year extension at an average of $6.25 million a year.

The 32-year-old Petry had 40 points (11 goals, 29 assists) in 71 games last season. Petry was Montreal’s hits leader and led all Canadiens defensemen in takeaways. He added two game-winning goals and an assist in 10 playoff games.

Petry, who is from Ann Arbor, Michigan, and played at Michigan State, has spent 11 seasons with the Canadiens and the Edmonton Oilers.