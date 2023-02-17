LAWRENCEVILLE, N.J. (AP)Tahj Staveskie’s 21 points helped Canisius defeat Rider 81-78 on Friday night.

Staveskie also contributed five assists for the Golden Griffins (7-18, 5-11 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Jacco Fritz scored 19 points while going 5 of 6 and 8 of 9 from the free throw line, and added eight rebounds. Tre Dinkins was 4 of 7 shooting (4 for 5 from distance) to finish with 13 points.

Dwight Murray Jr. led the Broncs (14-10, 11-4) in scoring, finishing with 26 points, six rebounds and two steals. Mervin James added 11 points for Rider. In addition, Tariq Ingraham had 11 points. The loss broke the Broncs’ eight-game winning streak.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Sunday. Canisius visits Mount St. Mary’s while Rider visits Quinnipiac.

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.