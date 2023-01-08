JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP)Jamir Moultrie had 17 points in Canisius’ 67-60 overtime win against Saint Peter’s on Sunday.

Moultrie shot 4 for 10 (3 for 5 from 3-point range) and 6 of 6 from the free throw line for the Golden Griffins (4-11, 2-4 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Tahj Staveskie scored 14 points, shooting 2 for 5 (2 for 3 from 3-point range) and 8 of 8 from the free throw line. TJ Gadsden shot 3 for 10 (1 for 5 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free throw line to finish with 11 points and 10 rebounds.

The Peacocks (7-9, 2-5) were led in scoring by Isiah Dasher, who finished with 19 points, six rebounds and two steals. Jayden Saddler added 13 points for Saint Peter’s. In addition, Jaylen Murray finished with 11 points.

NEXT UP

These two teams both play Friday. Canisius hosts Marist while Saint Peter’s visits Quinnipiac.

—

