Cap constraints could limit Saints in free agency

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS (13-5)

UNRESTRICTED FREE AGENTS:

QB Jameis Winston, DE Trey Hendrickson, DT Sheldon Rankins, LB Craig Robertson, DB PJ Williams, S Marcus Williams (franchise tag), DB Justin Hardee, DB Johnson Bademosi, S D.J. Swearinger, FB Michael Burton, RT James Hurst, WR Bennie Fowler, DB Ken Crawley, LB Alex Anzalone, WR Austin Carr.

RESTRICTED FREE AGENTS: C Will Clapp.

NEEDS: The Saints were a deep team last season, so many of their potential losses in free agency will do more to undermine depth than leave gaping holes in the starting lineup. If Drew Brees retires, as the club expects, the Saints believe they have a potential heir in Taysom Hill, who was 3-1 as a starter while Brees was injured last season. But the Saints still would like to bring back Winston or another QB who could compete for the starting job. The Saints also are still working to get under the cap, which could cause them to cut more-established veterans.

AVAILABLE SALARY CAP SPACE (approximately): $16 million over the cap.

—

