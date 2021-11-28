Capitals claw back after losing 2-goal lead, beat Canes 4-2

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP)Dmitry Orlov scored on a power play with 2:55 remaining, and the Washington Capitals recovered after blowing a two-goal lead to beat the Carolina Hurricanes 4-2 on Sunday.

Alex Ovechkin and Aliaksei Protas scored 59 seconds apart in the second period for the Capitals, who’ve won nine of their last 11 games (9-1-1). John Carlson added an empty-netter after Orlov’s goal put Washington ahead to stay.

Jesperi Kotkaniemi and Nino Niederreiter scored in the third period for the Hurricanes. Niederreiter’s goal, his first since Oct. 28, tied the game at 2-2 with 6:28 remaining.

Ilya Samsonov stopped 30 shots for Washington, while Carolina’s Frederik Andersen made 21 saves.

MAPLE LEAFS 5, DUCKS 1

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) – Michael Bunting, Alexander Kerfoot and William Nylander each had a goal and an assist, and Toronto beat Anaheim to tie a franchise record with its seventh straight road win.

The Maple Leafs also had seven straight road wins in 1940-41, 1960-61 and 2002-03.

Auston Matthews scored for the third consecutive game, Wayne Simmonds had a goal, and Jack Campbell made 39 saves for the Maple Leafs.

Hampus Lindholm scored and John Gibson made 26 saves for the Ducks, who have lost four of five following an eight-game win streak.

WILD 4, LIGHTNING 2

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) – Ryan Hartman broke a 2-all tie midway through the third period, and Minnesota beat Tampa Bay.

Hartman scored for the third straight game and has goals in five of the last six games to give him 12 on the season.

Nick Bjugstad, Victor Rask and Marcus Foligno also scored for Minnesota, which has won three in a row and scored the most goals in the NHL since Nov. 2. Minnesota’s Cam Talbot made 28 saves.

Corey Perry scored for the second time in three games for Tampa Bay. Alex Killorn added his first goal in 11 games, tying the game in the second period. Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 33 shots for the Lightning, which had won three games in a row and six of seven.

SHARKS 2, BLACKHAWKS 0

CHICAGO (AP) – Timo Meier scored on a deflection and added an empty-net goal, James Reimer earned his 42nd career shutout, and San Jose beat Chicago.

The Sharks won for the third time in four starts, all with Reimer in goal. He was only occasionally challenged en route to his first shutout in 22 months, stopping 29 shots.

The loss was the third in five games for Chicago, and dropped the Blackhawks to 6-3-0 since Derek King took over as head coach.

DEVILS 5, FLYERS 2

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) – Andreas Johnsson had two goals and two assists, Jesper Bratt had a goal and two assists, and New Jersey beat Philadelphia.

Dougie Hamilton had a goal and an assist, and Nathan Bastian also scored for New Jersey. Mackenzie Blackwood made 22 saves for New Jersey, which snapped a two-game losing streak and won at home for the first time since Nov. 11.

For the Flyers, Joel Farabee scored in his third straight game and Scott Laughton had a goal and an assist. Martin Jones made 30 saves, and Philadelphia dropped its sixth game in a row.

BRUINS 3, CANUCKS 2

BOSTON (AP) – Brad Marchand scored the tying goal on a power play in the third period and set up David Pastrnak’s go-ahead score, helping Boston over Vancouver.

Anton Blidh also scored for Boston, and Linus Ullmark made 36 saves. The Bruins won for the fifth time in seven games.

Tanner Pearson and Conor Garland scored for Vancouver. Former Bruins goalie Jaroslav Halak made 39 saves and remains winless (0-4-1) in his first season with the Canucks. The 36-year-old Halak signed as a free agent with the Canucks after playing three seasons with Boston.

—

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports