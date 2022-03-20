The Washington Capitals will try for five wins in a row for the first time this season when they host the Dallas Stars on Sunday.

The Capitals also will bring an eight-game point streak into a game for the first time this season (7-0-1).

Attrition is becoming a concern, however.

Two more players for the Capitals, Nic Dowd and Trevor van Riemsdyk, departed with injuries late in a 4-3 shootout win at the Carolina Hurricanes on Friday, and neither returned.

The Capitals already were thin on their forwards lines with T.J. Oshie and Lars Eller sidelined.

Oshie suffered a lower-body injury in a 7-2 win at the Columbus Blue Jackets on Thursday and remains day to day. Eller went into COVID-19 protocol on Monday and remains out for an undetermined time.

“We’re working through some things,” Washington coach Peter Laviolette said. “Everyone is dealing with injuries. Some guys are out of the lineup already, and then you lose a couple guys during the game.”

Washington did not practice Saturday, so there was no update on any players’ availability against Dallas.

The Stars will play their second game in two days after losing 4-2 at the New York Islanders on Saturday.

Dallas has lost four of its past five games and remains just outside the second wild-card spot in the Western Conference.

“You don’t get points for being the better team,” Dallas forward Michael Raffl said. “The results are all that matters, and we’re aware of the position we’re in in the standings, and we know we’ve got to find a way to win games.”

The Capitals have been finding ways to win games recently.

Three of their past four victories have come after regulation, including their most recent win against the Hurricanes. Alex Ovechkin tied the game late in the third period and scored the game-winner to end the shootout.

Ovechkin has scored in three consecutive games to move past Jaromir Jagr for third place in goals in NHL history (769).

“He wants it on his stick,” Laviolette said of Ovechkin. “His release is something. He’s a big-time player.”

The Capitals weren’t playing nearly as well heading into their first matchup with the Stars in Dallas on Jan. 28. Washington won 5-0, its lone win in regulation during a 10-game stretch.

Dallas goalie Braden Holtby started against his former team that game and allowed five goals on 27 shots.

Holtby has been out with a lower-body injury since early March and likely won’t make his first appearance since departing Washington, D.C., after playing there from 2010-20.

Instead, Jake Oettinger likely will start on consecutive days after making 21 saves against the Islanders on Saturday.

Oettinger has been playing well for Dallas. He entered Saturday with a 20-9-1 record, a 2.47 goals-against average, and .917 save percentage in 32 appearances this season.

Another bright side on Saturday was the play of Jacob Peterson and Denis Gurianov, each of whom scored their 10th goals of the season for Dallas.

Washington forward Mike Vecchione entered the lineup in place of Oshie on Friday and recorded three shots on goal in 5:06 in his Washington debut.

Vecchione had not played in the NHL since appearing in two games with the Philadelphia Flyers in the 2016-17 season, but he could see more action if the Capitals continue to be shorthanded up front.

