Capitals rally past Flyers after losing Ovechkin to injury

WASHINGTON (AP)Tom Wilson scored the tying goal early in the third period and Anthony Mantha got the go-ahead score 1:35 later as the Washington Capitals rallied to beat the Philadelphia Flyers 5-3 in a preseason game Friday night.

Lars Eller, John Carlson and Nic Dowd also scored for Washington, which lost star Alex Ovechkin to a lower body injury. Ilya Samsonov had 22 saves.

Cam Atkinson had two goals and Claude Giroux also scored for Philadelphia. Martin Jones stopped 28 shots.

Ovechkin bumped into Flyers forward Travis Konecny midway through the first period and then went down to the ice. Washington’s captain was slow to get up and skated off on his own while not putting much weight on his left leg. The team announced at the first intermission that Ovechkin would not return.

BLUES 7, BLUE JACKETS 3

ST. LOUIS (AP) – Robert Bortuzzo had a goal and two assists, and David Perron and Jake Walman each had a goal and an assist to lead St. Louis past Columbus.

Vladimir Tarasenko, James Neal, Jordan Kyrou, and Tyler Bozak also scored for the Blues, and Robert Thomas added two assists. Jordan Binnington had 17 saves.

Emil Bernstrom had two goals and Brendan Gaunce also scored for the Blue Jackets. Joonas Korpisalo finished with 22 saves.

FLAMES 3, JETS 1

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) – Andrew Mangiapane and Sean Monahan scored in the first period, and Calgary beat Winnipeg.

Elias Lindholm had a goal and an assist for the Flames, and Rasmus Andersson had three assists and Johnny Gaudreau added two. Jacob Markstrom stopped 22 shots.

Logan Stanley scored for Winnipeg, and Connor Hellebuyck finished with 20 saves.

—

For more AP NHL coverage: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/ap-sports