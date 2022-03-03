WASHINGTON (AP)The Washington Capitals will be the Carolina Hurricanes’ opponent in the NHL’s outdoor Stadium Series game next season.

The game is scheduled to take place Feb. 18, 2023 at NC State’s Carter-Finley Stadium across the parking lot from the Hurricanes’ home arena in Raleigh, North Carolina. The league announced the rivalry matchup Thursday, hours before the Hurricanes visit the Capitals in a potential playoff preview.

It’s Carolina’s first outdoor game and Washington’s fourth. The Hurricanes were supposed to host an outdoor game in 2021, but that was postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The teams met in the first round of the 2019 postseason, the year after the Capitals won the Stanley Cup. The Hurricanes won that series with a double-overtime goal in Game 7.

”It was a battle of a playoff series,” Hurricanes captain Jordan Staal said. ”Very good team, and it was a lot of fun. It was a great grind.”

The Boston Bruins are set to host the 2023 Winter Classic at Fenway Park, with the Pittsburgh Penguins their expected opponent. Fenway Sports Group bought a majority stake in the Penguins late last year.

