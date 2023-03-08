TEMPE, Ariz. (AP)The Arizona Cardinals released receiver Robbie Anderson on Wednesday, ending a short and unproductive stint.

The Cardinals traded for Anderson on Oct. 17, sending a pair of future late-round draft picks back to the Carolina Panthers. The hope was the 6-foot-3, 190-pounder, who recently changed his legal name to Chosen Robbie Anderson, would help the offense after an injury to Marquise Brown.

But the 29-year-old Anderson was slow to acclimate to the Cardinals’ offense and had just seven catches for 76 yards over 10 games.

The move will save new GM Monti Ossenfort and the Cardinals around $12 million in salary cap space. Anderson was acquired during previous GM Steve Keim’s tenure.

Anderson caught 95 passes for 1,096 yards for the Panthers in 2020 but his production has fallen sharply since that season.



