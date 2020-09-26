Cards’ Ponce de Leon through 5 hitless in 7-inning game

ST. LOUIS (AP)Cardinals right-hander Daniel Ponce de Leon has pitched five hitless innings in the seven-inning nightcap of a doubleheader against the Milwaukee Brewers.

Ponce de Leon has thrown 74 pitches, and his only blemish Friday night is a walk to No. 9 hitter Jacob Nottingham in the third. He’s struck out five.

The Brewers haven’t threatened much. They sent three balls to the outfield in the first inning, and Ryan Braun’s liner in the fourth was the closest they have come so far.

White Sox ace Lucas Giolito and Cubs journeyman Alec Mills have thrown baseball’s only no-hitters during this pandemic-shortened season. Ponce de Leon’s bid won’t count if the game only goes seven innings after a 1991 committee led by then-Commissioner Fay Vincent ruled that only nine-inning games could be classified as no-hitters.

Mills’ no-hitter came against Milwaukee.

Ponce de Leon is looking for his first win of the season. He hasn’t figured in a decision since Aug. 28 when he took the loss against Cleveland. In September, he’s started three games and only gave up a total of six runs,

Ponce de Leon has been appeared in eight games, starting seven.

