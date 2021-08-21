Carey, Maier help Stampeders rally past Alouettes

Ka’Deem Carey rushed for a pair of touchdowns and Jake Maier threw for 304 yards in his CFL debut as the Calgary Stampeders rallied for their first win of the season, holding on for a 28-22 victory over the Montreal Alouettes on Friday night at McMahon Stadium.

Maier got the start in place of Bo Levi Mitchell, who suffered a broken fibula in Calgary’s season-opening loss to the Toronto Argonauts and then played on it last Thursday and threw four interceptions in a 15-9 setback to the BC Lions.

Maier went 16 of 29 with two interceptions but his four-yard touchdown pass to Kamar Jorden late in the third quarter put the Stampeders (1-2) ahead for good, 19-14.

Montreal pulled within 28-22 with 2:48 remaining on Quan Bray’s 10-yard touchdown reception and drove for the potential winning score in the final seconds but receiver Eugene Lewis was prevented from breaking the plane as time expired.

Vernon Adams Jr. went 20 of 42 for 261 yards with two touchdowns and one pick for the Alouettes (1-1), while Jake Wieneke had eight catches for 106 yards and a score.

Calgary’s Josh Huff caught five passes for 128 yards.