LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP)Chrislyn Carr scored 11 of her 17 points in the third quarter on Sunday to propel Louisville to a 62-55 upset of No. 11 North Carolina, ending the Tar Heels’ eight-game winning streak.

Hailey Van Lith also had 17 points for the Cardinals (17-8, 8-4 Atlantic Coast Conference), who made 9 of 12 free throws in the fourth quarter of what was mostly a defensive struggle.

Deja Kelly scored 13 points but was just 3-of-16 shooting for the Tar Heels (17-6, 8-4), who had their longest winning streak in ACC play in 14 years. Paulina Paris added 12 points and Anya Poole had 10.

Paris hit North Carolina’s only 3-pointer with 6:10 to play to cut the deficit to 51-50 but Carr hit her fifth 3-pointer and North Carolina struggled to find the basket. The Tar Heels missed their next four shots, finished 5 of 14 for the quarter and 33% (19 of 57) for the game, missing 11 3-pointers.

The Cardinals only shot 34% (19 of 56) but eight makes were behind the arc on 27 attempts.

Louisville had 22 turnovers while forcing 14 but made up for that with 11 more rebounds, five on the offensive end. Nyla Harris had 12 boards.

North Carolina took a 24-23 halftime lead as both teams shot 9 of 33 (27%).

The Tar Heels opened the second half with eight-straight points, boosted by a technical on Louisville coach Jeff Walz, but that seemed to fire up the Cardinals. A 13-4 run with back-to-back 3s from Carr tied the game and the Louisville surged ahead after a North Carolina free throw with a Morgan Jones layup and another Carr 3.

Louisville scored 25 points in the quarter, helped by a late technical on North Carolina coach Courtney Banghart, for the most points the Tar Heels allowed in a quarter during the winning streak. Two late Mykasa Robinson free throws made it 48-43 for the Cardinals heading into the fourth quarter.

Louisville is at Virginia on Thursday when North Carolina goes to Syracuse.

