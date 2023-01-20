KENT, Ohio (AP)Sincere Carry had 18 points and Kent State beat Ball State 86-65 on Friday night.

Carry was 6 of 15 shooting, including 3 for 8 from distance, and went 3 for 4 from the line for the Golden Flashes (16-3, 6-0 Mid-American Conference). Chris Payton added 16 points while shooting 6 of 6 from the field and 4 for 6 from the line, and he also had six rebounds. Jalen Sullinger shot 5 for 8, including 2 for 4 from beyond the arc to finish with 13 points. It was the 10th straight victory for the Golden Flashes.

The Cardinals (13-6, 4-2) were led by Basheer Jihad, who recorded 11 points. Jaylin Sellers added 11 points for Ball State. In addition, Demarius Jacobs finished with nine points and eight rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.