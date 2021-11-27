Carter Jr. lifts Navy over Mount St. Mary’s 67-40

EMMITSBURG, Md. (AP)John Carter Jr. posted 18 points as Navy easily beat Mount St. Mary’s 67-40 on Saturday.

Greg Summers had 11 points and eight rebounds for Navy (5-2), which earned its fourth consecutive victory. Sean Yoder added 10 points.

Malik Jefferson had nine points and nine rebounds for the Mountaineers (2-5). Nana Opoku added three blocks.

Jalen Benjamin, who led the Mountaineers in scoring coming into the contest with 14 points per game, was held to 6 points on 1-of-10 shooting.

