Carter Jr. scores 13 to lift Navy over Radford 47-33

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP)John Carter Jr. had 13 points as Navy beat Radford 47-33 on Saturday.

Daniel Deaver had 10 points and three blocks for Navy (2-2). Sean Yoder added six rebounds. Greg Summers had eight rebounds.

Chyree Walker had 10 rebounds for the Highlanders (1-4), who have now lost four games in a row.

