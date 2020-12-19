Carter, Marks carry Hartford over Maine 63-60

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (AP)Traci Carter had 15 points and six rebounds as Hartford narrowly beat Maine 63-60 on Saturday in the first America East Conference matchup of the season for both teams.

Hunter Marks added 11 points, and Austin Williams chipped in nine points. Miroslav Stafl had eight rebounds for Hartford (4-2), which won its fourth straight game.

Adefolalrin Adetogun had 14 points for the Black Bears (0-1). LeChaun DuHart added 13 points. Stephane Ingo had eight points, 10 rebounds and five blocks.

For more AP college basketball coverage:https://apnews.com/Collegebasketballandhttp://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights,http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC,https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51