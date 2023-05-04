Tyler, Texas (KETK)– We had a big-time showdown at the 4A, The Carthage Bulldogs and the Rusk Eagles. It was a defensive battle in this one, Brooks Brewster was locked in on the mound giving up only one hit in seven innings of play. The Bulldogs get the bats going in the 6th inning to pull out a 3-0 win in game one of the series.

Carthage and Rusk will play tomorrow at 7:00 pm at Mike Carter Field.

Over at Tyler Legacy, the Neches Tigers scored early and often as they defeated the Union Hill Bulldogs 25-2.