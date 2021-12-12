Castaneda scores 17 to lift Akron past Florida A&M 73-66

LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) - Lufkin police arrested a man who led officers on a chase in a private ambulance he stole from outside a local hospital emergency room Saturday morning.

Draylon Lewis, 19, of Lufkin, was taken into custody at 8:14 a.m. in front of Eastview Pentecostal Church on Loop 287. The chase ended in a muddy field in front of the church after an officer used a pursuit intervention technique maneuver.