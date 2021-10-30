Castellanos scores twice to take MLS goals lead, NYCFC wins

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP)Valentin Castellanos scored his 17th and 18th goals to take the MLS lead and help New York City FC beat Inter Miami 3-1 on Saturday.

New York City (14-11-8) eliminated Miami (11-17-5) from playoff contention.

Castellanos assisted on Talles Magno’s goal. Nicolas Figal scored for Inter Miami.

CREW 3, D.C. UNITED 1

WASHINGTON (AP) – Lucas Zelarayan scored twice, Pedro Santos added a goal and Columbus beat D.C. United to keep its playoff hopes alive.

Defending champion Columbus (12-13-8) and D.C. United (13-15-5) are tied with 44 points, two back of the New York Red Bulls for the seventh and final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference.

Paul Arriola scored for D.C. United.

EARTHQUAKES 4, REAL SALT LAKE 3

SANDY, Utah (AP) – Chris Wondolowski scored his MLS-record extending 170th career goal and Cade Cowell and Carlos Fierro each had a goal and an assist to help San Jose beat Real Salt Lake.

Jackson Yueill also scored for San Jose (10-13-10). Albert Rusnak scored twice for Real Salt Lake (13-13-6). Maikel Chang added a goal.

RED BULLS 1, MONTREAL 0

HARRISON, N.J. (AP) – Fabio scored in second-half stoppage time to lift New York pasrt Montreal 1-0.

New York (13-12-7) has not scored or conceded more than one goal in its last nine home matches, including winning the last three 1-0. Montreal dropped to 11-11-10.

TORONTO FC 1, ATLANTA UNITED 1, TIE

ATLANTA (AP) – Jordan Perruzza scored his first MLS goal in the 88th minute to give Toronto the tie with Atlanta.

The 20-year-old Perruzza scored in his fourth game for Toronto (6-17-10). Luiz Araujo scored for Atlanta (12-9-11) in the 15th minute.