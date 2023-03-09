NAIROBI, Kenya (AP)John Catlin and Dylan Mostert shared the first-round lead at the European tour’s Kenya Open after beginning with impressive 64s on Thursday.

Catlin of the United States made five birdies and an eagle in his opening round of 7 under par. Mostert of South Africa had eight birdies and one bogey to join him.

They lead by a shot from Frenchman Pierre Pineau and the Netherlands’ Wil Besseling.

Catlin has won three times on the tour, with his last triumph coming in April 2021.

