CBS, Nickelodeon will team up again for NFL playoff game

NEW YORK (AP)CBS Sports will once again team with Nickelodeon to do a kids-focused broadcast during the first weekend of the NFL playoffs.

The game will air Jan. 16 at 4:30 p.m. ET. Last season’s broadcast of the New Orleans Saints’ 21-9 victory over the Chicago Bears was the most-watched game of wild-card weekend, averaging 30.65 million viewers on CBS and Nickelodeon.

Nickelodeon averaged 2.06 million viewers during the game, which was the network’s most-watched program in four years. The broadcast also won two Sports Emmy Awards for outstanding playoff coverage and outstanding live graphic design.

Nickelodeon will also air a new weekly half-hour NFL show on Wednesday’s during the season called ”NFL Slimetime”

