Two teams mired in losing streaks will look for a return to the win column on Friday night when the Orlando Magic host the Houston Rockets.

Houston entered the All-Star break on a seven-game slide — the NBA’s longest active streak — and has lost 11 of its past 12. The Rockets (ranked last in defensive rating at 116.4) allowed 124.3 points per game in the dozen contests that followed their road victory over the Utah Jazz on Jan. 19.

The Magic start their post-break schedule on a four-game skid, punctuated by a 130-109 home setback to Atlanta on Feb. 16 as the Hawks made 13-of-19 3-pointers in the first half. Orlando also gave up an average of 124.3 points over its last four games.

Orlando, which is 2-7 this month after ending January with back-to-back wins over Detroit and Dallas, has reached the midpoint of a four-game homestand that concludes next week with a two-game set against the Indiana Pacers. The Magic are 5-21 at home this season.

All-Star weekend in Cleveland generated some much-needed fun for players on the Magic and Rockets — two teams mired in last place in their respective conferences.

Orlando’s Franz Wagner joined Houston’s Jae’Sean Tate and Alperen Sengun on Team Barry for the Rising Stars Challenge tournament. The Magic’s Cole Anthony and Jalen Suggs and the Rockets’ Jalen Green played for Team Worthy, and Anthony and Green also took part in the opening round of the Slam Dunk Contest.

Now, it’s back to business for both teams, as they try to finish strong and build some good feeling for next season.

Wagner, who has started all 60 games for Orlando, led NBA rookies in total points scored (935) through week 18. The 6-foot-10 playmaker averaged 15.6 points per game, trailing only Detroit’s Cade Cunningham (15.7).

Orlando head coach Jamahl Mosley said Wednesday that reserve guard R.J. Hampton was a full participant in that day’s practice session. Hampton missed the previous 14 games with a left knee injury, and he could see some time for the Magic over their final 22 regular-season contests.

Mosley wouldn’t commit to Hampton’s playing time until after practice on Thursday, but Hampton said he’s feeling well.

“Everything’s great. Everything’s 100 percent,” Hampton told the Orlando Sentinel. “I’m ready to go. First practice back. Still listening to the training staff, but as far as me and my healthiness, I’m 100 percent.”

Mosley said the team is ready post-break.

“Our guys did a great job of coming back in, knowing that with the games remaining that they have to understand getting themselves back in the right shape from just having some time off,” Mosley said. “But, again, it’s about the camaraderie, the ability to get in the gym and work and get better but having fun while we’re doing it.”

Dennis Schroder has three appearnaces with Houston since being acquired from Boston at the trade deadline. Schroder scored 22 points against Orlando in the Celtics’ 116-83 win on Feb. 6.

The Rockets have won the past three meetings with Orlando, including a 118-116 decision on Dec. 3 in Houston as Eric Gordon scored 24 points and hit the game-winning shot with 1.6 seconds left. Christian Wood had 20 points and 13 rebounds and Garrison Mathews added 16 points.

