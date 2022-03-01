CONWAY, Ark. (AP)Collin Cooper had a career-high 21 points as Central Arkansas narrowly defeated Stetson 74-73 in the Atlantic Sun Conference tournament on Tuesday night.

Cooper sank a go-ahead 3-pointer with 9.6 seconds left to cap the scoring.

Eddy Kayouloud had 17 points and 11 rebounds for Central Arkansas (11-19). Darious Hall added 13 points. Camren Hunter had seven assists.

Stephan Swenson had 13 points and 10 assists for the Hatters (11-19). Christiaan Jones added 13 points and seven rebounds. Wheza Panzo had 12 points.

—

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

—

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com