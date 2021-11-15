Central Michigan’s Jackson makes go-ahead layup at buzzer

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

CHARLESTON, Ill. (AP) — Jermaine Jackson Jr. made a go-ahead layup at the buzzer and Central Michigan beat Eastern Illinois 62-61 on Monday night.

Jackson and Cameron Healy each scored 14 points to lead Central Michigan (1-2). Healy hit 4 of 6 3-pointers. Kevin Miller added 11 points. Harrison Henderson had 10 points and eight rebounds.

Sammy Friday IV had 12 points for the Panthers (0-3). Henry Abraham added 11 points and six rebounds. Kejuan Clements had nine rebounds.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51