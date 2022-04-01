Sebastian Breza is not taking FC Cincinnati lightly on Saturday when he visits with CF Montreal looking for their first win of the 2022 MLS season.

Cincinnati have finished in last place in each of their first two MLS seasons, but two wins in five games have them a competitive ninth this year.

Meanwhile, Montreal have taken just a point from their first four matches, with only Inter Miami keeping them from the foot of the Eastern Conference.

It is still a game Montreal will be targeting, yet on-loan goalkeeper Breza does not consider this a straightforward fixture.

“We always talk about the fact that FC Cincinnati is a new team,” he said. “Maybe we think they’re a bit bad, less organized, we should win.

“But I always found each time we played against them that we could expect anything. Yes, they have certain defensive shortcomings, but offensively they are still dangerous.

“The important thing is to seize the moments. If we have the opportunity to take the lead, we have to do it.

“In their stadium, they are an extremely dangerous team. Their fans are amazing. They sing all game, they support the team all game.

“If they lose 3-0, if they lose 1-0, if they win 5-0, it’s the same support, a bit like in Atlanta.

“So we’re going to have to be ready because it’s not true that it’s a bad team. It’s a team that can surprise you.”

Despite their own poor start, Montreal were buoyed this week by the appointment of former player Gabriel Gervais as their new president.

“Big clubs do it,” said coach Wilfried Nancy said. “Bayern Munich, Ajax, they have former players who come back because they know the culture.

“We save time. They are there to prolong the history of the club. I am very happy.”

PLAYERS TO WATCH

FC Cincinnati – Dominique Badji

Brandon Vazquez scored twice in each of Cincy’s two wins, but they need others to step up, too, if they are to continue this improvement across the season. Although strike partner Badji teed up one of Vazquez’s goals against Orlando City, he is yet to score himself this season. That must change if he is to keep his place.

CF Montreal – Joaquin Torres

Montreal have been hampered by a series of fitness issues for their forwards this season, with Romell Quioto the latest to potentially face a spell on the sidelines after contracting coronavirus. It means Torres, without a goal or assist in league play this term, must rediscover his best form.

KEY OPTA FACTS

– This will be CF Montreal’s third visit to Cincinnati in MLS play. Cincinnati won the first three meetings between the sides (one in Fort Lauderdale) while Montreal got their first win over Cincinnati last July.

– FC Cincinnati return home, where they won their last match, after a 2-0 defeat at Charlotte on Saturday. Cincinnati have never won consecutive home matches, following up their first five home wins with losses.

– CF Montreal are off to the joint-worst start in club history with just one point through four matches (also in 2014 and 2012). This is the fifth time in the club’s 11 MLS seasons they have failed to win any of the first four matches of a season, but the first since 2017.

– Vazquez is joint-top scorer in MLS this season with four goals, with a league-high three of them coming on headers. Vazquez is the first player in FC Cincinnati history to score multiple headed goals in a single season.

– CF Montreal took a 3-1 lead before drawing with Atlanta United in their last match, scoring all three goals before half-time. Entering the match, Montreal had scored just three first-half goals in their previous 13 MLS matches dating back to the end of last season.