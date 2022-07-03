Montreal boss Wilfried Nancy is delighted with the attitude his players are showing this season, as they prepare for a trip to LA Galaxy on the back of arguably their biggest MLS win of the season.

The Canadian outfit came out on top against Champions League holders Seattle Sounders in their last encounter, to further bolster their position as potential dark horse contenders as the race for a postseason place hots up.

Nancy has handled himself with impressive aplomb since taking the senior role at the club and he was particularly happy with the way his side earned themselves three points in a big encounter last time out.

“I liked the attitude of the players,” he stated. “I’m not surprised. It was up to us to play a good game.

“We had a bit of difficulty holding on, but we managed. The guys were very good offensively and defensively.

“We wanted to do a good performance to allow us to win and that’s what we did. The goal is always to respect our game.”

Opposite number Greg Vanney meanwhile has been more critical of his side as they prepare to host their visitors from across the border, with the coach frustrated by his side’s errors in decision making.

“Not always will we perform perfectly,” he stated. “Some guys will make mistakes.

“But the level of intensity and the work and concentration on the details that we talk about during the week have to be present.

“Because we can be a very, very good team when we do that and we can be a very vulnerable team when we don’t – and that’s been too often.”

PLAYERS TO WATCH

LA Galaxy – Chicharito

The Mexico veteran remains a standout performer for the Galaxy, and few have been able to match the contributions he has had on games this term. He has six goals to his name.

Montreal – Kei Kamara

A crucial performance against Seattle will have steadied the star’s confidence, and he remains a big threat for them up front too. He’s packed a combined six goal involvements in the last 10 games.

KEY OPTA FACTS

– After winning just one of the first five MLS meetings (D3 L1), the Galaxy have won their last three matches against CF Montreal. Montreal has managed just one point in four visits to Carson, a scoreless draw in September 2015.

– The Galaxy trailed 3-0 at halftime against Minnesota on Wednesday, the second time in LA’s last five home matches that it trailed by three goals at the half (also vs. FC Dallas on May 14). The Galaxy trailed by three goals at halftime in just one of their previous 301 home MLS matches (incl. playoffs) dating back to 2004.

– CF Montreal’s 2-1 win at Seattle on Wednesday was their fourth away win of the season, equaling a club record for away wins in a regular season. After losing its first two away matches of the season, Montreal has lost only one of its last seven on the road (W4 D2).

– Dejan Joveljic scored off the bench for the third straight match in the Galaxy’s 3-2 loss to Minnesota. Joveljic is the 11th player in MLS history (13th instance) to score in three straight appearances, with all of those appearances coming as a substitute.

– Kei Kamara assisted on both of CF Montreal’s goals in its 2-1 win over Seattle on Wednesday. It was Kamara’s fifth multi-assist game in MLS and his first since July 2015 against the Red Bulls.