CF Montreal-Nashville SC Preview

Gary Smith will be hoping Nashville SC are not sent crashing back down to earth by CF Montreal following his side’s “night to remember” against Toronto FC.

Luke Haakenson scored two goals in the final 10 minutes to snatch Nashville a thrilling 3-2 victory over Toronto at Nissan Stadium on Wednesday.

That was the first of five straight home games for Nashville, who climbed to sixth in the Eastern Conference with their third win in nine matches.

“I’m delighted, excited and overwhelmed for the fans,” Smith said on the back of that thrilling victory. “It must have been a wonderful game to watch – five goals.

“You don’t get too many that are won in the final moments, in injury time, for the victory and a night to remember for everyone, I do believe that.”

Montreal were also in action in midweek as they battled to a goalless draw against DC United to give them a record of three wins, three draws and three losses to date.

It was a well-earned point for the Canadian side given that they had to play an entire half with 10 men after Zorhan Bassong was sent off.

“After the ejection it was tough for us,” head coach Wilfried Nancy said. “I didn’t want my players to move back too much. They showed resilience, but also unity. They were united.

“The last 10 minutes were not easy. But again, all the guys were on the same page. What we missed were the deep runs, but I liked how the players remained calm.”

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Nashville SC – Luke Haakenson

Haakenson’s equalizer against a struggling Toronto side was his first goal in MLS and he followed it up with a second less than 10 minutes later. That was the third brace scored by a Nashville player in MLS, with Hany Mukhtar scoring the other two. Smith will now be after more heroics from the 23-year-old on Saturday.

CF Montreal – James Pantemis

Goalkeeper Clement Diop was carrying a calf injury in the closing stages of Montreal’s draw with United, but Nancy had already made all of his designated substitutions. The Senegal international even made a save while hobbling about but, given the quick turnaround in fixtures, Pantemis will surely come into the side for a second appearance of 2021.

KEY OPTA FACTS

– Nashville have collected four points in two meetings with CF Montreal, including coming from two goals down to draw 2-2 on April 24 this season.

– That draw was one of three times Nashville have come from two goals down to take a point this season, something all other MLS teams have done a combined four times.

– The hosts came from behind to beat Toronto FC on Wednesday after trailing with eight minutes left. Nashville have trailed in five matches this season but have gone on to collect at least a point in four of them (W1 D3).

– Montreal’s scoreless draw with DC United was their fourth clean sheet in their last seven matches. They managed just four clean sheets in its previous 37 matches dating back to August 2019.

– Montreal faced 27 shots in their scoreless draw against United, the most the club has ever faced in an MLS match. Montreal had conceded at least twice in all seven previous matches in which it faced 23 or more shots.