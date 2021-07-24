CF Montreal-Revolution Preview

Bruce Arena has ruled out any sales this season and is instead open to adding to New England Revolution’s squad should the right player become available.

Following a recent wobble that saw them go three games without a win, the Revs have defeated Atlanta United and Inter Miami in their last two matches, thrashing the latter 5-0.

Arena’s side top the Eastern Conference standings with 30 points from 15 matches, but there has been talk of certain players being eyed up by European clubs.

However, amid speculation surrounding the futures of Adam Buksa and Tajon Buchanan among others, Arena does not intend to break up his squad midway through the season.

“We don’t expect to transfer any of our players out in 2021,” he said. “We will always talk with the player and his agent about any possibilities that the player may have.

“If we feel there’s a player there that we can get that’ll help our team, we would certainly make that addition.

“But it has to be the right type of player. We’re looking, but it’s not critical that we add another player at this point.”

Montreal travel to Gillette Stadium on Sunday aiming to bounce back from a 1-0 loss to New York City FC in midweek.

That ended a club-record-equaling six games without defeat, including three wins in a row before the NYCFC loss, and boss Wilfried Nancy insists his side are up for the challenge of facing the division’s top side.

“They have good players and we know their qualities,” Nancy said. “They have players with different profiles.

“I can’t wait to face them because we like to play against talented players. I respect this team and I respect their coach.

“We will be ready to face these types of players and this type of opposition. Our game plan is to cause them problems.”

PLAYERS TO WATCH

New England Revolution – Arnor Ingvi Traustason

Arena made full use of his squad depth against Inter Miami by making six changes to his starting line-up. Traustason was among those to return to the XI and marked his recall with two goals. They were the first two goals the Iceland international midfielder has scored this season, adding to his two assists, and he is expected to retain his place in central midfield against Montreal.

CF Montreal – Mason Toye

The Revs’ defense has not been breached in their last two games and they have kept five clean sheets in total this campaign. But in Toye, who has six goals in nine games this term, Montreal have a player who will always back himself to find the net. Only once this term has he gone successive matches without scoring, something he will be looking to continue after firing a blank against NYCFC.

KEY OPTA FACTS

– The Revolution have won four straight matches against CF Montreal, including a 2-1 victory in the play-in round of last season’s playoffs. The Revs can tie the longest winning streak by either team in the all-time series with a victory, which was five straight games for New England from 2016 to 2018.

– The Revs scored four first-half goals in their win over Inter Miami on Wednesday. It was the sixth time (including playoffs) in club history they have scored four times before half-time and the first since 2017.

– There have been only five goals in CF Montreal’s last four away matches (two for, three against) with Montreal not scoring or allowing more than one goal in any match.

– New England leads MLS with 28 goals this season, but Traustason and Buksa’s braces against Inter Miami on Wednesday were the first multi-goal games by a Revs player this season.

– CF Montreal attempted just seven shots in their loss at New York City on Wednesday, the sixth time they have taken fewer than 10 shots in a match this season. Only Columbus Crew (seven) have had more such games this season.