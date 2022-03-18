Thiago Almada is keenly awaiting what could be his full Atlanta United debut against CF Montreal on Saturday.

Designated Player signing Almada finally made his MLS bow from the bench against Charlotte FC last week, playing the final 34 minutes in which all three goals were scored in a 2-1 win.

Fellow substitute Jake Mulraney made the decisive contribution with his 96th-minute winner, but Almada is confident he will soon similarly be influencing proceedings.

The $16 million signing has discussed his relief at finally getting down to work, before turning his attention to facing Montreal.

“I was a little anxious,” he said. “I wanted to be here, I wanted to get to know everybody at the club. It worked well at the end.

“I’m here and I’m ready to fight for everything we have to fight.”

Of the possibility of coming into the XI, Almada added: “I’m 100 per cent at the disposition of the coach.

“So, if the coach wants me to play the whole game, I can do that. If he gives me just a couple of minutes, I can do that.

“I want to go step-by-step first. I want to be a starter, then I want to be an important piece of the team. I want to help the club fight for the titles that they need to be fighting for.”

While Almada’s season is just getting started, opponents Montreal have played seven games already – albeit they have won just once, in the CONCACAF Champions League, losing all three MLS matches.

However, after their Champions League run came to an end with a draw at home to Cruz Azul, Wilfried Nancy insisted: “In terms of performances, we should have more than one win so far.”

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Atlanta United – Marcelino Moreno

Moreno was a key man last season, starting 30 matches as he was involved in 14 goals. He would have expected pressure from Almada this season, but is yet to start even with countryman on the sidelines. Moreno is still having an impact, though, supplying assists from the bench in both of the Five Stripes’ wins. He will have to maintain those standards to earn a starting spot.

CF Montreal – Rudy Camacho

Center back Camacho scored Montreal’s Champions League goal in midweek, but his primary task is to keep goals out at the other end. With just one start so far in the league and Montreal conceding four to New York City FC in his absence, the Frenchman should be drafted in to help.

KEY OPTA FACTS

– Montreal ended a seven-match winless run against Atlanta (D2 L5) with a 2-1 victory at home in October 2021. Montreal still have not collected a point in Atlanta, however, with the Five Stripes winning all four meetings between the teams at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

– Atlanta are unbeaten in nine straight home matches following their 2-1 win over Charlotte on Sunday (W7 D2). The Five Stripes already have three separate home unbeaten runs of at least 10 matches in the club’s five-year MLS history, most recently in April-August 2019 (11 straight).

– Montreal have opened a season with three straight losses for the second time in club history (also in 2014). At least one team have opened a season with four straight defeats in each of the past three MLS campaigns (Minnesota in 2021, Miami and NYCFC in 2020, San Jose in 2019).

– Mulraney scored Atlanta’s match-winning goal against Charlotte at 95:34, the latest match-winning goal in the club’s MLS history.

– Djordje Mihailovic recorded his second assist of the season, setting up Zachary Brault-Guillard, for Montreal’s only goal on Saturday. Since the beginning of August 2021, Mihailovic has recorded 13 assists, three more than any other player in MLS in that time.