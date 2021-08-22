CFL postpones game after Edmonton players test positive

TORONTO (AP)The Canadian Football League postponed Edmonton’s game at Toronto scheduled for Thursday night after a number of Elks players tested positive for COVID-19.

The CFL said Sunday night the Elks will not practice or travel until league chief medical officers and public health officials believe it is safe.

The CFL also said all of Edmonton’s tier-one personnel, including players, coaches and support staff, will be subjected to enhanced testing protocols. The league said the Elks’ most recent opponent, the BC Lions, will participate in enhanced protocols and will be monitored closely this week.