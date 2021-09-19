Connecticut Sun win 14th straight, defeat Dream 84-64

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP)Natisha Hiedeman scored 16 points off the bench, Brionna Jones had a double-double and the Connecticut Sun closed out the WNBA regular season with a 14-game winning streak, topping the Atlanta Dream 84-64 on Sunday.

The Sun 26-6) finished 15-1 at home and the regular-season champions will have nine days off before playing in the semifinals against the lowest remaining seed. The Dream (8-24) did not make the playoffs.

MVP candidate Jonquel Jones scored 15 points and fellow All-Star Brionna Jones added 14 with 10 rebounds. The third All-Star for the Sun, DeWanna Bonner, left the game after two minutes with a tight back and did not return.

Connecticut led 46-37 at the half and spent the second half with a double-figure lead after Jasmine Thomas made back-to-back baskets for a 53-40 lead.

The Sun went 8 of 21 from 3-point range while the Dream were 2 of 20.

Courtney Williams had 18 points and eight rebounds for the Dream, who were outrebounded 48-33.

—

