Chandler, Manning lead South Alabama past ULM 68-56

MONROE, La. (AP)Jay Jay Chandler had 21 points and Charles Manning Jr. added 20 points as South Alabama topped ULM 68-56 on Saturday.

Chandler shot 9 for 12 from the field. Manning Jr. also had six assists.

Javon Franklin had 11 points for South Alabama (14-5, 4-2 Sun Belt Conference), which earned its fourth straight victory.

Andre Jones had 13 points for the Warhawks (10-10, 2-6). He also had eight turnovers but only five assists. Nika Metskhvarishvili added 13 points and seven rebounds.

