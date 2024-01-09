Chapel Hill, Texas (KETK)-The Chapel Hill Bulldogs hosted the Gilmer Buckeyes in basketball action Tuesday night. The Bulldogs defense forced a lot of turnovers that led to fast break points for Chapel Hill. The Bulldogs win the contest 67-40 to improve 17-4, and they will travel to Henderson on January 12th.
