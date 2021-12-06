Chapel Hill is ready for the challenge against Austin LBJ Saturday

The Chapel Hill Bulldogs have been on a phenomenal run this season pushing them to the state semifinals for the first time in 10 years.

“You know its special, its one of those once in a lifetime runs, where everything is kind of falling into place, your kids are peaking at the right time and they’re enjoying playing football,” said Head Coach Jeff Riordan.

The Chapel Hill Bulldogs are on a magical run this season just one game of way of making it to the state championship. The Bulldogs like to play a very quick tempo.

“We play football really fast and very fast paced and try to take advantage of that pace of the other team and put them in situations where our speed of the game and the way we play is a factor in the fourth and second quarter,” said Coach Riordan.

“Its just a learning experience for me, I was a little nervous whenever I first came in and played but as we made these runs then I got confident. more and more confident every single round,” said Freshman Quarterback Demetrius Brisbon.

Now standing in the bulldogs way is hungry Austin LBJ Jaguars team.

“They play like their hair is on fire and they execute well and they fly to the football on defense and they got play makers all over the field on offense,” explains Coach Riordan.

Coach Riordan is preaching to his guys to play mistake-free football this week.

“Its all mental, we just got to play smart and be very physical and of course they’re a fast team so we got to out run them,” said Ladainian Mosley.

A big driving force for Chapel Hill this postseason is Bulldog Nation.

“It means a lot to our Chapel Hill community, they have been coming out and supporting us a lot and that’s what makes us do us because we have all that support and they hype us up,” said Brisbon.

“Its just very special to all of us and we just want to keep this family going,” added Mosley.

“Its exciting to see the support and its exciting to see everybody jumping on the bandwagon and I think Chapel Hill, Tyler, TX will sell out the Ford Star on Saturday,” said Coach Riordan.

The Chapel Hill Bulldogs will take on the Austin LBJ Jaguars Saturday Dec. 11 at 2:30 p.m. at Ford Center in Frisco.

Coach Riordon wants Bulldog Nation out there to sell out the Ford center.