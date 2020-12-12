Chaplin leads South Florida past Wofford on late shot

ATLANTA (AP)Jamir Chaplin tipped in a miss with 18 seconds remaining to lead South Florida to a 58-56 win over Wofford on Saturday.

Tray Hollowell missed a 3-pointer at the other end.

David Collins tallied 13 points and 11 rebounds and Alexis Yetna had 11 points for South Florida (4-2). Chaplin added eight rebounds.

Hollowell scored a career-high 21 points for the Terriers (2-2). Storm Murphy added 17 points, eight rebounds and six assists.

—

For more AP college basketball coverage:https://apnews.com/Collegebasketballandhttp://twitter.com/AP-Top25

—

This was generated by Automated Insights,http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC,https://www.stats.com