Chará, Loría score, Timbers beat Earthquakes 2-0

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP)Yimmi Chara and Marvin Loria’ each scored their first goal of the season to help the Portland Timbers beat the San Jose Earthquakes 2-0 on Saturday night.

Chara opened the scoring in the fifth minute, taking Eryk Williamson’s pass and finishing with a left-footed chip shot from 8 yards.

The Timbers (2-3-0) made it 2-0 in the 74th minute on Loria’s header, assisted by Williamson.

The Earthquakes (3-3-0) drew a penalty due to a hand ball by the Timbers’ Claudio Bravo’s in the 61st minute. But Portland goalkeeper Logan Ketterer came up with the save a minute later, diving to his left and knocking Chris Wondolowski’s low attempt to safety.

