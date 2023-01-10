COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP)Rashawn Slater will return to practice for the Los Angeles Chargers this week, but will not play in Saturday night’s AFC wild-card matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The second-year offensive tackle can practice for the next 21 days and can be activated at any point after the Chargers designated him for return off injured reserve on Tuesday.

Slater suffered a ruptured left biceps during the third quarter of Los Angeles’ 38-10 loss to Jacksonville on Sept. 25.

”I think we’re just going to take advantage of the window and take it day to day,” coach Brandon Staley said of Slater. ”He’s progressing well enough to get out on the field. Having him out there at practice is going to be great and then just see where he goes from there.”

Slater was the 13th overall pick in last year’s draft and provided stability to an offensive line that struggled to protect Justin Herbert in 2020.

According to Pro Football Focus, Slater allowed only three quarterback sacks last season, which was tied for third fewest in the league among offensive tackles seeing at least 730 snaps.

Rookie Jamaree Salyer has started the past 14 games in place of Slater. The sixth-round selection allowed five sacks according to PFF.

—

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL