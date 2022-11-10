COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP)The Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday waived defensive lineman Jerry Tillery, the team’s first-round pick in 2019.

Tillery’s play time had rapidly decreased after the Chargers overhauled their defensive line through additions in free agency and the draft. After leading the defensive line in snaps played the last two seasons, he was in for only 42.3% of the plays in seven games this year, which was fourth most of the Chargers’ six defensive linemen.

In three-plus seasons with Los Angeles, Tillery appeared in 54 games, with 106 tackles, 10 1/2 sacks, three forced fumbles and a fumble recovery.

General manager Tom Telesco said in a statement that the move ”was a necessary one that is in the best interest of both team and player. We wish Jerry all the best moving forward in his career.”

—

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL