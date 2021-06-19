Charles, Plaisance help Mystics beat skidding Fever 82-77

WASHINGTON (AP)Tina Charles had 30 points, a season-high 15 rebounds and three steals to help the Washington Mystics beat the Indiana Fever 82-77 on Saturday night.

Charles’ three-point play gave Washington a 76-69 lead with 2:11 to play. Theresa Plaisance hit three 3-pointers and had 16 points and 12 rebounds.

The Mystics (6-6) have won back-to-back games and four of their last five. Indiana (1-14) has lost 10 in a row.

Danielle Robinson had 18 points on 8-of-11 shooting for the Fever and added six assists. Tiffany Mitchell had 17 points.

Ariel Atkins made a layup to give Washington the lead for good at 68-67 with 5:30 left. Plaisance followed with a 3, Atkins added another layup and Charles was fouled as she finished inside to cap the 10-2 spurt.

Atkins scored 16 points and made 8 of 8 free throws, including six in the final two minutes.

