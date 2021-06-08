Charles scores 31, Mystics hold off Lynx 85-81

WASHINGTON (AP)Tina Charles scored 31 points and the Washington Mystics held off the Minnesota Lynx for an 85-81 win on Tuesday night.

Charles had four points in the final minute for the Mystics (3-5), a wide-open layup off a midcourt inbounds play at 22.3 seconds and a pair of free throws with 6.4 seconds left.

Myisha Hines-Allen added 19 points, Ariel Atkins scored 17, and Natasha Cloud had 11 points, eight assists and a career-high six steals.

Washington took the lead for good on a run of 12 straight points capped by Charles’ three-point play and Hines-Allen’s 11-foot jumper to make it 59-48. The Mystics extended to their largest lead at 68-50 late in the third quarter.

Napheesa Collier had 22 points and nine rebounds for the Lynx (3-5). Sylvia Fowles scored 15 points, and Layshia Clarendon had 14 points, seven rebounds and six assists. Dangerfield, who scored 10 points, hit a half court shot for the Lynx at the third-quarter buzzer.

