CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP)The College of Charleston approved a new five-year contract for men’s basketball coach Pat Kelsey.

The school’s Board of Trustees unanimously voted for the new deal Tuesday for Kelsey, which runs through the 2027-28 season. He has led the Cougars to a 28-3 mark this season and a share of the Colonial Athletic Association regular season crown.

Kelsey will receive $1.1 million a year with a base salary of $600,000 and an annual supplement of $500,000 from private funds. He’ll also earn bonuses for reaching 20 wins in a season, winning CAA championships and making the NCAA Tournament.

The redone contract represents “our institutional commitment to Coach Kelsey and his ability to elevate the College of Charleston brand and reputation firmly onto the national stage,” said university president Andrew T. Hsu.

Athletic director Matt Roberts said Kelsey’s “energy and enthusiasm has brought this program to a place it has not been in a long time.”

The Cougars had a run of 20 consecutive victories earlier this season and were ranked in the AP Top 25 for four weeks.

Charleston open the postseason on Sunday against either North Carolina A&T or Stony Brook. —

