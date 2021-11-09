Charleston Southern routs Johnson & Wales (NC) 118-71

(TEXAS TRIBUNE) - A state district judge on Wednesday morning will hear arguments from abortion providers challenging Texas’ restrictive abortion law in what could be the first court hearing over the statute’s constitutionality.

David Peeples, a retired state magistrate judge, will preside over the hearing, which starts at 9 a.m. and is expected to last all day. Peeples will hear over a dozen cases filed in state court challenging Texas’ law, which effectively bans abortions after about six weeks.