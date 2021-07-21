Charleston’s clay-court women’s event gets new sponsor

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP)Charleston’s WTA event will have a renovated stadium and a new sponsor for 2022.

Tournament organizers said Wednesday that Credit One Bank has committed to be a multi-year title sponsor of the event that had been called the Volvo Car Open from 2016 through this past April.

The tournament if finishing up a $40 million redo of the stadium court that will be renamed Credit One Stadium.

The event, which traditionally marks the start of the clay-court season, will celebrate its 50th year when its played next spring.

Organizers said Volvo Cars USA will continue to play a sponsorship role. Tournament winners have gotten to pick a new Volvo as part of their prize.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51