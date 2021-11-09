Charlotte narrowly tops Monmouth 68-66

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP)Clyde Trapp Jr. had a career-high 20 points to lead Charlotte past Monmouth 68-66 on Tuesday night in a season opener.

Jahmir Young had 14 points and 10 rebounds for Charlotte. Aly Khalifa added 11 points and Austin Butler had 10 points.

Young made two free throws with 2:04 remaining for a 68-64 lead.

Walker Miller scored 23 points for the Hawks. Shavar Reynolds Jr. added 18 points and George Papas had 10 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage:https://apnews.com/Collegebasketballandhttp://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights,http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC,https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51