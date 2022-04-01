Jim Curtin can see similarities between his Philadelphia Union and Miguel Angel Ramirez’s Charlotte FC side as the two teams prepare to face off at Subaru Park on Saturday.

Charlotte began their first MLS season with three straight defeats without scoring, but they have since earned successive wins over New England Revolution and FC Cincinnati.

As well as setting a new attendance record in the division, the Crown have also earned praise for their recent performances and results, with Curtin a fan of their style of play.

“I don’t want to speak for them and their coach, but just from watching on tape, they’re very proactive and not reactive,” he said.

“They want to impose themselves on the game, which is something I like and something I respect. I think we’re similar. So that will make for a really good match.”

The Union lead the way at the top of the Eastern Conference with 10 points from their first four games, while Charlotte have climbed to eighth thanks to their back-to-back wins.

That has led to talk of an MLS Cup push this term, but Ramirez is not concerned about what others have to say.

“I have goals, but it doesn’t affect me since I don’t see or hear anything people say,” he told reporters. “I don’t read the press, Reddit, anything.

“I have someone who does that, but honestly, they don’t tell me anything because they know I am not interested in that.

“I know how this is – if we win against Philly, people start asking about playoffs, and if we lose against Philly, people will say we are not going to the playoffs.

“Every week the press and people will change their opinions based on the results. I said last week I don’t dwell on whether we win or lose.”

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Philadelphia Union – Daniel Gazdag

Gazdag played in both of Hungary’s recent international friendlies but is expected to be available for this weekend’s contest in a big boost for the hosts. The 26-year-old has scored in each of the Union’s last three matches, with those three goals leaving him in early contention to challenge for the Golden Boot this season.

Charlotte FC – Karol Swiderski

Swiderski is tied with three others at the top of the MLS scoring charts with four goals from the same number of appearances in 2022. The Poland striker was snapped up by Charlotte as their first Designated Player and has so far lived up to his billing.

KEY OPTA FACTS

– The Union have won their last four matches against expansion sides, outscoring them 9-1 in those games. Philadelphia have lost only one home match against expansion opposition (W6 D2 L1), losing 2-1 to New York City FC in June 2015.

– Philadelphia are off to the best start in club history with 10 points from four matches, including winning the last three in a row. Philadelphia has won four straight games only twice in club history, doing so in May 2017 and August 2018.

– After losing their first three matches, Charlotte FC have earned back-to-back wins with victories over New England and Cincinnati. None of the four expansion teams from 2019-21 recorded a three-match regular season winning streak as the last to do it was Los Angeles FC in 2018.

– Gazdag has scored in three straight games for the Union. He could tie the club record for longest run of games with a goal at four, held by three players (Kacper Przybylko, C.J. Sapong, Jack McInerney).

– Swiderski has scored a brace in consecutive games for Charlotte, becoming the second player in MLS to do so this season (Brandon Vazquez). Only four players managed the feat in 2021 and only three did so in the 2020 season (including playoffs).