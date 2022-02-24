Miguel Ramirez has noted the rising excitement levels in his Charlotte FC squad as they prepare for their first MLS match at DC United.

Charlotte, the league’s latest expansion team, will start life in MLS away to four-time champions DC on Saturday.

Indeed, this will be the team’s first game in any league play, having been founded in 2019 and awarded a place for the 2022 season.

Years of work has been building towards this week, explaining the anticipation felt within the club.

Head coach Ramirez said: “[The players] are so happy, so happy. They are super excited; they are really looking forward to the game.

“You feel the energy in trainings, you feel a special energy, that is the competition.”

Ramirez himself is trying to stay calm, however, adding: “I try to not overthink too much, I try to be focused and present, and it helps me to be right here, right now.

“If I start to overthink, of course I will get more excited and more nervous, so I prefer to just focus on the work.

“But of course, I am so happy to get back to a league, a competition, it has been too many months, this has been the longest time I’ve been away from the competition.”

Opponents DC are also looking forward to the season start, though.

“Every time a new season starts, there is a new hope, a new energy,” coach Hernan Losada said.

“We are all very excited to start a new season, especially with a home opener. We have good memories of last year, so let’s hope we can start the season with a good game in front of our fans.”

PLAYERS TO WATCH

DC United – Ola Kamara

DC only have two Designated Players heading into the season and one of those, Taxiarchis Fountas, will not join the team until later in the year. Losada is keen for a third to come in an attacking position, but for now he will have to rely again on Kamara, who top-scored with 16 goals in 2021. DC’s next-best scorer had four.

Charlotte FC – Guzman Corujo

Tasked with keeping Kamara quiet will be Corujo, the former Nacional defender who has worn the captain’s armband for Charlotte in preseason. “It’s a beautiful pressure,” he said. “It’s a pressure that all of us knew we would have when we decided to come to this club. We all know we have to play well, we all know this game and the first one at home will be forever a part of history.”

KEY OPTA FACTS

– DC United will be the opponent for an MLS team debuting in the league for the fifth time in club history. DC played the first ever MLS match against San Jose, then played against Columbus in the Crew’s first match the next week (both wins). DC were also the inaugural opponent for the Miami Fusion in 1998 and Chivas USA in 2005 (both losses).

– DC has proven a tough place to visit for expansion sides, as United have lost only two of their 19 home matches against MLS newcomers (including playoffs), falling to the Fusion in 1998 and Seattle in 2009. Since that defeat to the Sounders, DC have a record of W8 D3 L0 at home against expansion sides.

– Expansion teams have struggled in their inaugural matches recently, with just one newcomer winning their first MLS match in the past decade (LAFC vs Seattle in 2018). Dating back to the Timbers’ first MLS match on March 20, 2011, expansion sides have a record of W1 D2 L8 in their inaugural matches.

– DC won a league-high 11 penalties last season, scoring 10 of them. Kamara went nine-for-10 from the spot, with his nine converted penalties tied for the most in a single season in MLS history with Jaime Moreno’s nine for DC in 2005.

– Only three of the last 12 MLS expansion sides were shut out in their first match in the league, though one was Austin FC last season. No expansion side have scored more than one goal in their inaugural match, however, since Vancouver beat Toronto 4-2 in 2011.