Chattanooga defeats Loyola Marymount 75-64

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

LOS ANGELES (AP)David Jean-Baptiste scored 26 points as Chattanooga beat Loyola Marymount 75-64 on Tuesday night. Malachi Smith added 21 points for the Mocs.

Darius Banks had seven rebounds for Chattanooga (1-0).

Jean-Baptiste drained a 3-pointer with 2:02 remaining, pushing the Mocs lead to 64-59 as Charlotte closed out the game on a 14-5 clip.

Keli Leaupepe had 17 points and seven rebounds for the Lions (0-1). Eli Scott added 12 points and 11 rebounds. Jalin Anderson had 12 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51