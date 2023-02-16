MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (AP)Enoch Cheeks’ 18 points helped Robert Morris defeat Green Bay 71-56 on Thursday night.

Cheeks also contributed six rebounds for the Colonials (13-15, 8-9 Horizon League). Michael Green III scored 13 points, shooting 4 of 6 from the field and 4 for 5 from the line. Kahliel Spear shot 4 of 9 from the field and 4 for 7 from the line to finish with 12 points, while adding nine rebounds and three blocks.

Clarence Cummings III led the way for the Phoenix (3-25, 2-15) with 12 points. Davin Zeigler added 10 points and two steals for Green Bay. In addition, Brock Heffner finished with seven points and two steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.