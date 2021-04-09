Chelsea-Crystal Palace Preview

Thomas Tuchel insists his Chelsea players must not get too high or too low depending on results, as the Blues look to bounce back from their defeat to West Brom.

Chelsea suffered a shock 5-2 reverse to the Baggies in their last Premier League outing, though did then go and beat Porto 2-0 in the Champions League.

Next up is a London derby against Crystal Palace on Saturday, and Tuchel is aiming to get on another winning streak following his first set back as Chelsea boss.

“It’s my job to learn every day and from every game, from every situation we have to face. I don’t have a big conclusion after the two games with the down and up we had in terms of results,” Tuchel said.

“It’s important to share experiences and make my experiences with the team. It’s the first time we lost, a big loss, an unexpected loss in a weird game.

“We have a lot of positives together so we needed to adapt and react to it. I’m very happy we bounced back immediately. We were unlucky in some situations in the game. It’s important for us now that we went through this.

“Hopefully we can start a winning streak again.”

Palace snatched a draw at Everton last time out, leaving them on 38 points, and they have now lost just once in six games.

Roy Hodgson said: “It’s been an unusual season. We’ve had one or two very strange results which were totally unlike us. But as far as we’re concerned it’s a constant search for becoming a better team, that things we preach to the players to work on are getting worked on.

“We’ve got ourselves a good distance from the relegation zone. Hopefully that will give players more confidence to take a few more risks.”

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Crystal Palace – Christian Benteke

Christian Benteke has hit form recently, and he has previous against Chelsea, having been directly involved in eight goals in his last 10 Premier League meetings with the Blues (six goals, four assists). He has scored in three home games against them and is yet to end on the winning side (D1 L2) with only Matt Le Tissier vs Nottingham Forest (five) and Jermain Defoe vs Man Utd (four) scoring in more home games against a team without ending on the winning side.

Chelsea – Timo Werner

In what has been a tough maiden season in England, Timo Werner has still been directly involved in more Premier League goals this season than any other Chelsea player (11 – five goals, six assists). However, the German striker has scored with just one of his last 42 shots in the competition, netting against Newcastle United in February.

KEY OPTA FACTS

•Chelsea’s third and fourth goals against Crystal Palace in a 4-0 win earlier this season were penalties by Jorginho – prior to this, only one of the 63 goals in Premier League fixtures between the sides had been a penalty. The last player to score three pens against an opponent in a season was Graham Alexander against Hull in 2009-10.

•Hodgson has lost six consecutive Premier League matches against Chelsea. The only opponent he has lost seven consecutive games against as a manager in the competition is Tottenham (between November 2011 – September 2019).

•Palace have kept five clean sheets in the Premier League at Selhurst Park since the turn of the year, two more than in the entirety of 2020 (three). The Eagles will be looking to keep four consecutive home shutouts in the top-flight for the first time since April 1992 (five).

•Chelsea are yet to lose on the road under Tuchel in the Premier League (W3 D2) – the only Blues manager to avoid defeat in his first six away games in the competition was Felipe Scolari (unbeaten in first 10).

•None of the last 19 Premier League meetings between Crystal Palace and Chelsea have ended as a draw – only Newcastle vs Tottenham between August 1999 and December 2010 has had a longer run of games without a drawn game in the competition (21).