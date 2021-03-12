Chelsea-Leeds United Preview

Thomas Tuchel has asked Christian Pulisic to remain patient for opportunities at Chelsea, with the United States star yet to start in the Premier League under the new Blues boss.

Pulisic has made six league appearances under Tuchel, though his only start came against Barnsley in the FA Cup last month.

In an injury hit season, Pulisic has scored just twice in all competitions, after enjoying an impressive debut campaign at Chelsea last term.

Pulisic enjoyed his Borussia Dortmund breakthrough under Tuchel, and the German manager has asked the 22-year-old to bide his time for a chance.

“I hope he’ll be patient,” Tuchel said ahead of Chelsea’s clash with Leeds. “It is part of the job description as a player to be patient when you sign for Chelsea. Christian shows hunger and desire every day, all players need to be ready because they can get selected at any time.”

When asked if he would allow Pulisic to leave if he was not giving the forward game time, Tuchel responded that there were “a lot of ifs” in the question.

“This is too far ahead, we have too many games,” he said. “He is in my plan and he has the potential. His job is to be ready like everybody else.”

Chelsea are yet to lose under Tuchel, and Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa knows his team are in for a tough challenge.

“They’re in a positive dynamic in terms of results and have a clear confidence in how they manage the ball,” Bielsa said. “We’ll have to try to defend well and attack better than they do.

Leeds enters the match having lost two straight and four of five.

“I thought they were avoidable defeats (against Aston Villa and West Ham) and that we were beaten by teams who weren’t superior to us on the field,” Bielsa said.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Leeds United – Patrick Bamford

Leeds’ top scorer Bamford is going up against his former club on Saturday, and will be out to do the damage. He has netted 13 league goals so far, three shy of his total in the Championship last term, though his previous goal came against Crystal Palace on February 8.

Chelsea – Kai Havertz

Another Bundesliga import who has struggled at Chelsea this term is Havertz, but the ex-Bayer Leverkusen prodigy displayed his quality with an impressive display against Everton on Monday, and heads into this clash full of confidence.

KEY OPTA FACTS

• Leeds have lost just one of their last nine Premier League home games against Chelsea (W5 D3), with this the first such meeting since a 1-1 draw in December 2003.

• Chelsea are looking to secure their first league double over Leeds since the 1988-89 campaign in the second tier, while the Blues last won home and away against Leeds in the same top-flight season back in 1936-37.

• Tuchel is unbeaten in his nine Premier League games so far – only Maurizio Sarri (12) and Frank Clark (11) have had longer runs without defeat from the start of their Premier League careers.

• Chelsea midfielder Jorginho has scored six Premier League goals this season, with all of them coming from the penalty spot. Only James Milner in 2016-17 (seven) has scored more goals in a Premier League season with all of them being penalties.

• Leeds have conceded a league-high 29 goals in the first half of Premier League games this season – four more than Chelsea have conceded in total this term. However, 61 per cent of Chelsea’s league goals this season have come after half-time (27/44), with only Newcastle and Sheffield United netting a higher share in the second half.